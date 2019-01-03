27-year-old killed in Albert Lea police shooting Thursday

- One person is dead following a police shooting in Albert Lea, Minnesota Thursday morning.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Joseph Alan Roberts, 27, of Albert Lea. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Friday night, the BCA identified those officers as Lt. Darin Palmer, Officer Jesus Cantu and Officer Jason Taylor. Palmer and Cantu discharged their firearms and Taylor deployed his Taser and a chemical irritant.

The officers involved have been placed on standard administrative leave.

According to the Minnesota BCA, officers responded to a disturbance at a home on the 300 block of Court Street in Albert Lea. When they arrived, the suspect fled the home and officers pursued him on foot.

At one point during the encounter with Roberts, Taylor suffered an minor sharp force injury and Palmer and Cantu discharged their weapons. A knife was discovered at the scene.

The officers were not wearing body cameras, but squad car cameras captured portions of the incident.