- A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by an Amtrak train in Coon Rapids, Minnesota Monday morning, according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred around 6:26 a.m. where the railroad tracks intersect with 85th Avenue near East River Road.

Southbound trips on the Northstar train were delayed due to the incident, according to Metro Transit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.