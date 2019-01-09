1 dead after snowmobile, car crash outside Menahga, Minn.

- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating fatal crash involving a snowmobile and car near Menahga, Minnesota.

According to authorities, shortly after 7 a.m., a snowmobile driver was going south in the northbound ditch of Highway 71 when he rider tried to climb the ditch to get to the shoulder of Highway 71. The snowmobile ended up going into the northbound traffic lane and was struck by a car.

The driver of the snowmobile, 46-year-old Jesse Scott Jones of Menahga, died of his injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Jones was wearing a helmet.