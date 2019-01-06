1 dead, 1 injured after car rolled down embankment onto I-35W ramp Sunday

- A 34-year-old New Brighton man is dead after a crash that ended on an I-35W off ramp Sunday in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the man’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on 6th Street Northwest when it came to an “L” intersection.

The vehicle went through the freeway fence and rolled down the embankment, coming to a rest on the freeway ramp of I-35W and County Road E2.

A 34-year-old man was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. He sustained non-life threatening injuries that were treated at the scene.

The State Patrol said alcohol was involved in the crash.