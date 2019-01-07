'We're ready for trial': County Attorney Mike Freeman talks Noor case at swearing in

- Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman was sworn into office for another four-year term Monday.

He spoke about the most visible case on his docket in 2019 - the prosecution of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor.

"New Year’s weekend, I spent 14 hours reviewing our expert reports, all 300 + pages. I read them all, made notations and we’re ready to go…we’re ready for trial,” Freeman said.

Noor is now charged with second degree murder in the south Minneapolis shooting death of Justine Damond. Noor is expected to plead not guilty, arguing he and his partner feared for their lives. Currently, the case is scheduled for trial in April.

After his swearing in, Freeman also laid out his priorities for his new term including more transparency when it comes to investigating and prosecuting officer-involved shootings.

“The investigations are challenging. They’ve got to be done perfectly; cases have to be done right. After all the turmoil and agitation, we need to have everybody understand better what we are doing, and if the public really wants someone other than the county attorney - who is elected in that county - to prosecute the case, I am willing to consider that.”