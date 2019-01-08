'Umbrella skating': January winds spark new trend on Lake Minnetonka

- Tuesday's fierce winds have appeared to start a new trend that some viewers are calling "umbrella skating.

Brett Vasey captured someone enjoying the 40-50 mph gusts by skating with an umbrella on Lake Minnetonka.

That northwest wind is blowing cooler air out of Canada into Minnesota, making for a frigid start to Wednesday. In the morning, temperatures are expected to be in the single digits with the wind chill around 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

As always, be careful on the ice as the weather has made conditions very unpredictable lately.