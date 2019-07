- The actor who played a pretzel-loving character on "The Office" made a stop at a Minnetonka mall on Saturday for -- what else? -- a free pretzel giveaway.

Leslie David Baker, a comedian best known for his performance of "Stanley" on the hit show, took part in a meet-and-greet and show at Ridgedale Center Court on Saturday as part of "Free Pretzel Day."

On the show, Stanley was known to enjoy pretzels, particularly on Dunder Mifflin's Pretzel Day.

The event ran at the mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans got a chance to meet Baker, take photos, and get a free pretzel.

Since "The Office" ended, Baker has had roles in a number of other shows and movies.