- An actor from a hit Netflix series surprised visitors at the Mall of America on Saturday.

David Harbour, who plays Chief Hopper on "Stranger Things," stopped by the Logchute ride -- which has been transformed into Hawkins, Indiana, the setting for the show, for the weekend.

Harbour met with riders as they exited the Logchute. He is set to return to the mall on Sunday for a public Q&A. That will take place at 3 p.m. with a costume contest preceding it at 2 p.m. More information is available on the mall's website.

The visit comes as the new season of the sci-fi horror show is set to be released next month on Netflix.