- A youth movement is taking over the Minnesota Moving Company.

The Vikings are dedicating resources to revamping the offensive line, from new coaching to new additions like first round draft pick Garrett Bradbury.

“Just trying to take it one day at a time, be better today than I was yesterday,” Bradbury told FOX 9 about his experience with the Vikings. “If I just keep that, then I’ll be in good shape for the season.”

“He’s done a good job,” Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said of his rookie center. “We’re giving him a lot of differently looks defensively, so I think that’s good for him. There are times when we can get him confused a little bit.”

“He’s very, very bright and doing a good job,” Zimmer added.

The first few weeks with the team have been a learning experience for the rookie in OTAs. Bradbury is leading a veteran group on the o-line, while also gelling with his new quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“(Kirk) is a great leader, he knows the offense really well,” Bradbury said. “He is very serious about his craft, so it’s good to just watch him and observe him.”

Bradbury is not the only budding player the Vikings are relying on to protect Kirk Cousins.

Second year tackle Brian O’Neill also becoming a cornerstone. A role he says he’s ready for now.

“Things slow down a little bit, and you see different looks that this time last year I hadn’t seen before,” O’Neill said.

These young Vikings are trying to show that their age is only a number, but the only digit they care about is in increasing the team’s win total in 2019.

“You know, just trying to take it as it is,” O’Neill said. “Here’s what happened, how do we change it and then make it better next time.”

Before the Vikings take a break for the summer, the team will begin a three-day mandatory minicamp on June 11 in Eagan.