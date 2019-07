St. Paul police are investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a home with two young children - both alive - Friday night in the Frogtown neighborhood.

According to police, at about 9:25 p.m., someone called 911 to report that a mother had failed to pick up her child from daycare and that no one was answering the door at the mother’s home.

When officers arrived to the home, located on the 500 block of Charles Avenue, they saw blood inside and found the victim gravely injured.