Beth Johnson is begging for the driver to come forward. She believes he or she knew exactly what happened.
"You cause an accident like that, you stop," she says. "You make sure they’re okay."
Beth's friends have put up a $1,000 reward for information that leads police to the driver. If you have any information, call North Branch police.
Posted Aug 21 2019 09:09PM CDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 09:21PM CDT
Amy Kyllo, of Olmstead County, was named the 66th Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night.
The 19-year-old college student from Byron, Minn. will serve as the official goodwill ambassador for the nearly 3,000 Minnesota dairy farm families. Kyllo also won Miss Congeniality.
Daughter to Paul and Susan Kyllo, she attends the Association Free Lutheran Bible School.
Posted Aug 21 2019 08:47PM CDT
Updated Aug 21 2019 08:55PM CDT
In an effort to put a community’s minds at ease, police discussed the safety of a Minneapolis neighborhood after a car loaded with firearms was spotted near a school.
The community meeting was a full house Wednesday night, made up mostly of concerned parents who have students at nearby Clara Barton Elementary School and residents of the neighborhood.
Police shared as much as they could, but some people at the meeting say they still feel uneasy.
Posted Aug 21 2019 07:01PM CDT
A Lakeville, Minnesota father is grateful firefighters were able to make a quick response Tuesday after his home was struck by lightning while children were playing inside.
Despite the potentially life-threatening situation, everyone made it out unharmed and homeowner Trevor Radner is expressing his gratitude on Wednesday.
"From the outside, you wouldn't notice," says Radner.