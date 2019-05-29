< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 'Great outcome': Rochester Fire captain credits quick response for river rescue of boy By Iris Perez, FOX 9
Posted May 29 2019 08:29PM CDT
Video Posted May 29 2019 09:14PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 09:18PM CDT class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409705291-409707695" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/9%20VO%20-%20BOY%20RESCUED%20FROM%20RIVER_00.00.26.19_1559180510210.png_7327203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409705291" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - Rochester Fire Department leaders say a quick response helped save a four-year-old boy with autism after he went into the Zumbro River over the weekend.</p><p>A captain with the Rochester Fire Department has been breathing a huge sigh of relief since the <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news/4-year-old-child-rescued-from-river-in-rochester-minn">rescue Sunday afternoon</a>. </p><p>It happened at Spider Web Park when a four-year-old boy ended up in the neighboring Zumbro River. Family and others in the park called 911. Emergency crews rushed to the boy’s aid. He floated for about a quarter mile under the Broadway Bridge. He only got about a thousand yards because a Rochester firefighter quickly jumped in to save him.</p><p>“It could’ve been catastrophic,” said Rochester Fire Department Captain Caleb Feine. “This could’ve been a tragedy. Luckily, it was not. Especially with a holiday weekend, but with the fire station right here right across the street - very quick response on all accounts. Quick notification of emergency services. This had a great outcome and this is what we obviously hope for, but absolutely it could’ve gone a different direction.”</p><p>According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every day about ten people die from unintentional drowning. Of these, two are children aged 14 or younger. Mankato LGBTQ activist posthumously honored as Twin Cities Pride parade grand marshal
By Maury Glover, FOX 9
Posted May 29 2019 08:02PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 09:43PM CDT

Every summer, the Twin Cities Pride parade draws 100,000 spectators to downtown Minneapolis. This year's grand marshal will be a community activist, who sadly won't be able to be there.

"Jessica was just the kind of person you only had to meet once and she made a huge impact on people's lives," said Darcie Baumann, one of the Twin Cities Pride board of directors.

As the first director of the LGBTQ Center at Minnesota State University-Mankato, Jessica Flatequal was a shoulder for students to lean on as they navigated the tricky process of coming out. She also ran South Central Minnesota Pride, which puts on its own Pride Festival in Mankato, until she passed away in April from liver disease. She was just 46 years old.

---

Minnesotans file more lawsuits against weedkiller Roundup
By Sarah Danik, FOX 9
Posted May 29 2019 07:45PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 09:13PM CDT

Legal troubles keep mounting for the maker of the weedkiller Roundup.

Minnesotans are now joining thousands of people in filing lawsuits against Bayer, the owner of Monsanto.

These aren't the first lawsuits filed in Minnesota against the makers of Roundup, but three more of the lawsuits have popped up in the past two days.

---

Collectibles from cable access show 'Viva and Jerry' sold at estate sale
By Amy Hockert, FOX 9
Posted May 29 2019 06:22PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 09:39PM CDT

It's not every day an estate sale makes the news, but this isn't any old estate sale.

Viva and Jerry Beck were the stars of a hit cable access TV show in Minneapolis called Viva and Jerry's Country Music Videos, where they played country music, did spoofs and lovingly showed off their favorite collectables and trinkets.

All of the items on the show lived at the home Viva and Jerry shared for 29 years. None of it is exactly fancy or expensive. They are things that simply made Viva and Jerry happy. This year's grand marshal will be a community activist, who sadly won't be able to be there." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mankato LGBTQ activist posthumously honored as Twin Cities Pride parade grand marshal</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Maury Glover, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 08:02PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:43PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Every summer, the Twin Cities Pride parade draws 100,000 spectators to downtown Minneapolis. This year's grand marshal will be a community activist, who sadly won't be able to be there.</p><p>"Jessica was just the kind of person you only had to meet once and she made a huge impact on people's lives," said Darcie Baumann, one of the Twin Cities Pride board of directors.</p><p>As the first director of the LGBTQ Center at Minnesota State University-Mankato, Jessica Flatequal was a shoulder for students to lean on as they navigated the tricky process of coming out. She also ran South Central Minnesota Pride, which puts on its own Pride Festival in Mankato, until she passed away in April from liver disease. She was just 46 years old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/minnesotans-file-more-lawsuits-against-weed-killer-roundup" title="Minnesotans file more lawsuits against weedkiller Roundup" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Minnesotans_file_more_lawsuits_against_w_0_7327421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Minnesotans_file_more_lawsuits_against_w_0_7327421_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Minnesotans_file_more_lawsuits_against_w_0_7327421_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Minnesotans_file_more_lawsuits_against_w_0_7327421_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Minnesotans_file_more_lawsuits_against_w_0_7327421_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Legal troubles keep mounting for the maker of the weedkiller Roundup." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesotans file more lawsuits against weedkiller Roundup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Sarah Danik, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 07:45PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Legal troubles keep mounting for the maker of the weedkiller Roundup.</p><p>Minnesotans are now joining thousands of people in filing lawsuits against Bayer, the owner of Monsanto.</p><p>These aren’t the first lawsuits filed in Minnesota against the makers of Roundup, but three more of the lawsuits have popped up in the past two days.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/collectibles-from-cable-access-show-viva-and-jerry-sold-at-estate-sale" title="Collectibles from cable access show 'Viva and Jerry' sold at estate sale" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Collectibles_from_cable_access_show__Viv_0_7327609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Collectibles_from_cable_access_show__Viv_0_7327609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Collectibles_from_cable_access_show__Viv_0_7327609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Collectibles_from_cable_access_show__Viv_0_7327609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/29/Collectibles_from_cable_access_show__Viv_0_7327609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It’s not every day an estate sale makes the news, but this isn’t any old estate sale." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Collectibles from cable access show 'Viva and Jerry' sold at estate sale</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Hockert, FOX 9 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 29 2019 06:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 29 2019 09:39PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It’s not every day an estate sale makes the news, but this isn’t any old estate sale.</p><p>Viva and Jerry Beck were the stars of a hit cable access TV show in Minneapolis called Viva and Jerry’s Country Music Videos, where they played country music, did spoofs and lovingly showed off their favorite collectables and trinkets.</p><p>All of the items on the show lived at the home Viva and Jerry shared for 29 years. None of it is exactly fancy or expensive. 