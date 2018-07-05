$25,000 reward offered in 2017 murder of Hibbing, Minn. business owner

Brian Nelson, 60, was found dead inside his home behind The Bottle Shop liquor store in Hibbing, Minnesota last July.

- Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could help solve the murder of a Hibbing, Minnesota business owner that occurred last summer.

The murder took place during Hibbing’s annual Jubilee Community Festival. Someone killed Brian Nelson, 60, sometime between 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 and Monday, July 10, 2017 inside his home located behind The Bottle Shop liquor store.

Hibbing police officers located Nelson’s body at approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 10, 2017. His death appeared suspicious and police later determined it was a homicide.

At the time, police did not believe the murder was a random act and said there was no threat to the community.

Spotlight on Crime, a reward fund that helps law enforcement agencies across the state solve violent crimes, is offering a reward of up to $25,000 in hopes that someone will come forward with information.

Investigators with the Hibbing Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are expected to release more information regarding the case at a news conference on Thursday.