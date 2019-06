- Federal officials announced Thursday a $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 pawn shop burglary in northern Wisconsin where the thief made off with multiple guns.

Authorities are still searching for the person caught on blurry surveillance video opening a display case at Bay Area Pawn in Ashland, Wisconsin and shoving more than 30 firearms in a bag on the night of July 30, 2018.

Since the burglary nearly a year ago, a number of the weapons were recovered in Minneapolis.

"We're looking for any details that members of the public can provide," writes Acting Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard, of the ATF St. Paul Field Division. "It's been nearly a year since the break-in and around a dozen firearms have been recovered so far. We need the public's help in both the recovery of the remaining firearms as well as to identify the individual who is responsible for this crime."

Anyone with information can make a call to 1-800-ATF-GUNS or email ATFTips@atf.gov. You can also make a tip through reportit.com.