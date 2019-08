The damage occurred on July 23 in the Parklawn Court area. (Photo credit: Edina Police Department)

- The Edina Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charging of the person or people responsible for arson and vandalism in the city last month.

The damage occurred on July 23 in the Parklawn Court area. Photos shared by police show someone may have tried to set the gas tank of a vehicle on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at 952-826-1600.