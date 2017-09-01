Nearly 200 Houston officers lose homes to Harvey

- Evacuations continue a week after Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas. While many residents have been allowed to return to their homes, a number of police officers won't have that opportunity.

Fort Worth Police Officers' Association tweeted out that nearly 200 Houston police officers lost their homes to the massive storm and flooding.

Nearly 200 Houston area police officers have lost their homes. Donations to help @HPOUTX officers can be made at https://t.co/ebjGSB6thm 💙🇺🇸 — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) August 31, 2017

Authorities raised the death toll from the storm to 39 late Thursday, while rescue workers conducted a block-by-block search of tens of thousands of Houston homes that rescuers began Thursday.

The latest statewide damage surveys revealed the staggering extent of the destruction.

An estimated 136,000 structures in Harris County, or 10 percent of all structures in the county database, were flooded, according to the flood control district for the county, which includes Houston.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said more than 37,000 homes were heavily damaged and nearly 7,000 were destroyed, figures that did not include the tens of thousands of homes with minor damage. About 325,000 people have already sought federal emergency aid in the wake of Harvey. More than $57 million in individual assistance has already been paid out, FEMA officials said.

Assist The Officer is currently accepting donations to help memebers of law enformcement who have been impacted. The non-profit organization provides short-term, immediate need financial assistance for officers critically injured or disabled in the line of duty.

A number of people on social media have already answered Fort Worth Police OA's request.

"We need to help our brothers and sisters in blue. We have your back," one person tweeted.

We need to help our brothers and sisters in blue. We have your back. #InSolidarity @TexasAFLCIO @TexasAFT — Daniel Santos (@mr_dsantos) August 31, 2017

"This is heartbreaking! I bet they were out helping & not able to see their homes until recently! So grateful they have started help for them," tweeted another.

This is heartbreaking! I bet they were out helping & not able to see their homes until recently! So grateful they have started help for them — MissouriMomma (@MissouriMomma17) September 1, 2017

For more information or to make a donation, visit http://www.assisttheofficer.com/