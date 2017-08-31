Homeowners return to rescue pets near Barker Reservoir

- Homeowners near Barker Reservoir returned to their homes in an effort to rescue their pets Thursday morning.

FOX 26’s Stephen Morgan was live with Fort Bend County Pct 4 Constable Trever Nehls and a couple of residents as they returned to their waterlogged neighborhood.

They went to their own homes to retrieve pets including dogs, guinea pigs, and a turtle.

The worried residents entered back into their homes with Constable Nehls not knowing what they'd find inside.

The two neighbors were successfully reunited with their pets after they were forced to leave them alone on the second floors of their homes for several days due to evacuations.

Both of the rescued dogs appeared to be relieved to be back with their owners and headed for safety!

You can watch the moment the pets were reunited with their humans in the videos above.