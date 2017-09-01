Mosquito populations likely to spike in wake of Harvey, expert says

- Now that there's a massive amount of standing water, there's a new concern - a mosquito boom.

More mosquitoes could lead to a spike in the diseases they carry.

One medical expert from the University of North Texas predicts that mosquito populations will likely explode within the next two weeks and will stay for at least a month or two.

That could be mean increased transmission of potentially life-threatening diseases like West Nile virus.

The Center for Disease Control recommendations the following advice for avoiding mosquito bites:

Always follow the product label instructions.

Reapply insect repellent as directed.

Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing.

If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second.

