Trump pledges $1M to Harvey relief from personal funds

- The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump pledged to donate $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief efforts.

Trump visited Corpus Christi, Texas, and Austin on Tuesday for briefings on Harvey's devastation. He praised first responders, telling everyone who has been affected by the storm that "we are here with you today, we are with you tomorrow and we will be with you every single day after to restore, recover and rebuild."

First responders have been doing heroic work. Their courage & devotion has saved countless lives – they represent the very best of America! pic.twitter.com/I0gvCQLTKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2017

On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that on his Tuesday trip to Texas he had witnessed "first hand the horror & devastation" wrought by Harvey. He wrote that after seeing the widespread damage, "my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas!"

Aides say Trump plans to return to Texas on Saturday to survey damage and meet with people displaced by the storm.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.