Muslims asked to donate Eid sacrifice equivalent to Harvey relief

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on American Muslims to donate the equivalent of what they spend for their Eid al-Adha sacrifice to assist in relief efforts for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Eid al-Adha falls on Friday, Sept. 1, marking the end of the yearly pilgrimage to Mecca, or Hajj, with the "festival of the sacrifice" holiday.

Part of observing the Eid holiday includes the sacrifice of an animal to help feed the needy. Typically, a portion of the meat is distributed to relatives and to those in need. CAIR is urging American Muslims to make their sacrifice, and then make an additional donation of an equivalent amount to Harvey relief.

"We urge members of the American Muslim community to donate an amount equivalent to the cost of their sacrifice to help those who are in such desperate need because of the unprecedented natural disaster in Texas," said a statement from CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad.

In calling for Harvey relief donations over the holiday, Awad cited an Islamic hadith referring to the actions of the Prophet Muhammad, which states:

"It was narrated from Mujaahid that a sheep was slaughtered for 'Abdullah ibn 'Amr by a member of his family, and when he came, he said: 'Did you give some to our Jewish neighbor, did you give some to our Jewish neighbor? For I heard the Messenger of God (blessings and peace of God be upon him) say: '(The angel Gabriel) kept urging me to treat neighbors kindly until I thought he would order me to make them my heirs.'”

Islamic Relief Organizations Include:

United Muslim Relief (https://umrelief.org/)

Islamic Relief (http://irusa.org/)

ICNA Relief (https://www.icnarelief.org/wp/)

Baitulmaal (https://www.baitulmaal.org/)

Zakat Foundation (https://www.zakat.org/en/)

Helping Hands for Relief and Development (https://www.hhrd.org/)

IMANA (https://imana.org/)

Pure Hands (http://purehands.org/)

Life for Relief and Development (http://www.lifeusa.org/)

CAIR is the largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization in the United States, with a mission to enhance the understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.