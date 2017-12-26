Day after Christmas cold: Temperatures across Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - Monday marked the coldest Christmas in more than 20 years in the Twin Cities metro, and Tuesday morning delivered even colder temperatures. Except for a brief break on Thursday, the Twin Cities will only reach single digits straight through New Year’s.
According to Fox 9 meteorologist Cody Matz: “Another brutal day, but sunshine will prevail as we struggle to get temps above zero…won't feel any warmer than -16 today as our Wind Chill Advisory continues.”
Here’s a look at the actual temperatures and wind chills recorded by the National Weather Service at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
TWIN CITIES METRO
MSP Airport: Actual -8, wind chill -25
St. Paul: Actual -7, wind chill -27
Crystal: Actual -9, wind chill -24
Blaine: Actual -9, wind chill -24
Eden Prairie: Actual -8, wind chill 23
Lake Elmo: Actual -8, Wind chill -19
NORTHWEST MINNESOTA
Bemidji: Actual -21, wind chill -41
Hallock: Actual -17, wind chill -31
Roseau: Actual -18, wind chill -35
Warroad: Actual -22, wind chill -41
Thief River Falls: Actual -19, wind chill -40
Crookston: Actual -17, wind chill -37
Detroit Lakes: Actual -15, wind chill -32
Park Rapids: Actual -24, wind chill -42
Mahnomen: Actual -22, wind chill -41
NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Baudette: Actual -23, wind chill -37
Flag Island: Actual -24, wind chill -38
International Falls: Actual -24, wind chill -40
Waskish: Actual -17, wind chill -37
Grand Rapids: Actual -19, wind chill -34
Walker: Actual -20, wind chill -37
NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
Duluth: Actual -20, wind chill -42
Hibbing: Actual -21, wind chill -34
Eveleth: Actual -21, wind chill -38
Two Harbors: Actual -17, wind chill -29
Grand Marais: Actual -26, wind chill -48
WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Fergus Falls: Actual -17, wind chill -36
Wheaton: Actual -11, wind chill -30
Morris: Actual -11, wind chill -29
Alexandria: Actual -14, wind chill -36
Elbow Lake: Actual -14, wind chill -31
Wadena: Actual -18, wind chill -33
Glenwood: Actual -15, wind chill -37
Appleton: Actual -13, wind chill -27
Benson: Actual -13, wind chill -29
Ortonville: Actual -11, wind chill -26
Madison: Actual -9, wind chill -24
Willmar: Actual -9, wind chill -26
CENTRAL MINNESOTA
St. Cloud: Actual -12, wind chill -27
Sauk Centre: Actual -13, wind chill -27
Paynesville: Actual -12, wind chill -27
Brainerd: Actual -18, wind chill -35
Staples: Actual -24, wind chill -42
Long Prairie, Actual -15, wind chill -27
Litchfield: Actual -9, wind chill -23
Buffalo: Actual -9, wind chill -27
Maple Lake: Actual -9, wind chill -21
Hutchinson: Actual -9, widn chill -24
EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Rush City: Actual -15, wind chill -29
Moose Lake: Actual -22, wind chill -29
Hinckley: Actual -18, wind chill -33
McGregor: Actual -17, wind chill -29
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA
Montevideo: Actual -13, wind chill -27
Granite Falls: Actual -13, wind chill -29
Canby: Actual -9, wind chill -23
Marshall: Actual -10, wind chill -26
Redwood Falls: Actual -10, wind chill -30
Olivia: Actual -8, wind chill -26
Windom: Actual -15, wind chill -29
Worthington: Actual -16, wind chill -29
Jackson: Actual -13, wind chill -27
Tracy: Actual -9, wind chill -21
Slayton: Actual -14, wind chill -30
SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Mankato: Actual -9, wind chill -26
New Ulm: Actual -11, wind chill -26
St. James: Actual -11, wind chill -29
Fairmont: Actual -10, wind chill 27
Glencoe: Actual -8, wind chill -21
Faribault: Actual -9, wind chill -23
Owatonna: Actual -13, wind chill -27
Waseca: Actual -9, wind chill -24
Albert Lea: Actual -11, wind chill -23
SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
Rochester: Actual -12, wind chill -27
Stanton: Actual -8, wind chill -19
Dodge Center: Actual -11, wind chill -19
Winona: Actual -6, wind chill -18
Austin: Actual -8, wind chill -26
Preston: Actual -12, wind chill -29