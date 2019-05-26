< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411142515-409089971"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411142515-409089971" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/26/5P%20TARGET%20FIELD%20DROPS%20THE%20BALL_00.01.16.09_1558908156177.png_7314730_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 09:09AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411142515" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - In an effort to ease congestion and get people through the gates in a timelier manner, the Minnesota Twins announced changes to their security procedures Thursday.</p><p>Starting June 11 during the Twins’ next homestand, fans will be able to go through security at Target Field without having to emptying their pockets.</p><p>Target Field's bag policy is also changing. Beginning July 5, only “single-compartment” bags, diaper bags and medically-necessary items will be allowed in the stadium.</p><p>“These changes, which are rooted in driving efficiencies within our security process, are designed to help improve ingress into Target Field, with the end result of getting our fans into the ballpark quickly and safely," Twins President and CEO Dave St. Peter said in a statement. </p><p>Express lanes will still be available for people entering the stadium without a bag at gates 6 and 34<span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span style="font-family:Calibri,sans-serif"><span style="font-size:10.5pt"><span style="line-height:150%"><span cambria="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:#333333">. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409174" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/men-who-used-beer-to-save-man-s-life-honored-by-st-paul-police" title="Men who used beer to save man's life honored by St. Paul Police" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" Sometimes being a hero is more than just being in the right place at the right time.

FOX 9 first met Jason Gaebel and Kwame Anderson last summer after they noticed a man threatening to take his own life by jumping from the Earl Street Bridge onto I-94 below .

"I feel honored," said Anderson. "I feel like I'm on Cloud 9. It's the best day of my life to help someone in need." After six men in South St. Paul were rushed to the hospital for drug overdoses, St. Paul police are warning the public about five new cases.

Wednesday, the St. Paul Police Department issued what they are calling an "OD Alert."

Officers say the recent batch of overdoses happened over a 36-hour period at four different spots: the 1900 block of Cottage Street East, the area of Dale Street North and Carroll Avenue, the 600 block of Western Avenue North, and two on the 1200 block of Randolph Avenue.

A worker hurt during an attack at a psychicatric hospital near Mankato is recounting her struggle to get by after the brutal beating.

"So this has really taken over my life," explains Rachel Hagen. "It's completely stripped me of my identity and everything who made me who I am. 