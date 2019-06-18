< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Rare tadpoles, bred at Como Zoo, to be released in Wyoming Rare tadpoles, bred at Como Zoo, to be released in Wyoming data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413351058.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var Jun 18 2019 01:31PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 01:13PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 02:48PM CDT a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KMSP"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_413351058_413345392_111753";this.videosJson='[{"id":"413345392","video":"575669","title":"Como%20Zoo%20raising%20rare%20toad%20tadpoles%20to%20be%20released%20back%20into%20wild","caption":"The%20Como%20Zoo%20is%20helping%20to%20raise%20several%20hundred%20tadpoles%20that%20belong%20to%20a%20rare%20species%20of%20toad%20for%20release%20in%20Wyoming.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fmedia.fox9.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F18%2FComo_Zoo_raising_rare_toad_tadpoles_to_b_0_7414096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F18%2FComo_Zoo_raising_rare_toad_tadpoles_to_be_releas_575669_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655489577%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D-VfSBUmaOZbGCnxLbtNpmi3Hw2E","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fhome%2Frare-tadpoles-bred-at-the-como-zoo-to-be-released-in-wyoming"}},"createDate":"Jun 18 2019 01:13PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KMSP"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_413351058_413345392_111753",video:"575669",poster:"https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Como_Zoo_raising_rare_toad_tadpoles_to_b_0_7414096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Como%2520Zoo%2520is%2520helping%2520to%2520raise%2520several%2520hundred%2520tadpoles%2520that%2520belong%2520to%2520a%2520rare%2520species%2520of%2520toad%2520for%2520release%2520in%2520Wyoming.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kmsp.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/18/Como_Zoo_raising_rare_toad_tadpoles_to_be_releas_575669_1800.mp4?Expires=1655489577&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=-VfSBUmaOZbGCnxLbtNpmi3Hw2E",eventLabel:"Como%20Zoo%20raising%20rare%20toad%20tadpoles%20to%20be%20released%20back%20into%20wild-413345392",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kmsp/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox9.com%2Fhome%2Frare-tadpoles-bred-at-the-como-zoo-to-be-released-in-wyoming"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 18 2019 01:31PM CDT
Video Posted Jun 18 2019 01:13PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 02:48PM CDT data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Como Zoo sent nearly 3,300 tadpoles they bred to Wyoming to be released into the wild.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The Como Zoo sent nearly 3,300 tadpoles they bred to Wyoming to be released into the wild. </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413351058-413351776" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Como Zoo sent nearly 3,300 tadpoles they bred to Wyoming to be released into the wild.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The Como Zoo sent nearly 3,300 tadpoles they bred to Wyoming to be released into the wild. </figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413351058" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9)</strong> - The Como Zoo announced it bred and shipped nearly 3,300 rare tadpoles to the state of Wyoming to be released back into the wild in an effort to preserve the species. </p><p>The Wyoming Toad tadpoles are some of the world’s rarest toads and are classified as extinct in the wild because they do not have a self-sustaining population. </p><p>The toads are native to the Laramie Basin. They were placed on the endangered species list in 1984. In the late 1980s, the last remaining toads were discovered near Mortenson Lake and by 1996, a plan had been put in place to help preserve the species.</p><p>The Como Zoo's tadpoles will be released near the Mortenson Lake National Wildlife Refuge outside Laramie, Wyoming. </p><p>In addition to the tadpoles it sent Monday night, the zoo will also have an additional 288 tadpoles it will allow to morph into frogs to be released in Wyoming at a later date. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KMSP_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Home" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409174" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Home Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/u-of-m-wrestlers-released-from-jail-no-charges-filed-in-criminal-sexual-conduct-case" title="U of M wrestlers released from jail, no charges filed in criminal sexual conduct case" data-articleId="413331729" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2016/06/07/university%20of%20minnesota%20u%20of%20m%20generic_1465317196882_1408670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U of M file photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U of M wrestlers released from jail, no charges filed in criminal sexual conduct case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:42AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 11:49AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two University of Minnesota wrestlers who were arrested Saturday night in a criminal sexual conduct investigation will not be charged at this time, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Tuesday.</p><p>The two students have been released from jail . The university suspended the pair from team activities.</p><p>According to an incident report from the St. Paul Police Department, the 911 call originated from a home in that city. A man reported his friend was sexually assaulted between 1:20 a.m. and 3:10 a.m. early Saturday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/minnesota-state-fair-adds-31-new-foods-menu-up-to-nearly-500-items-" title="Minnesota State Fair adds 31 new foods, menu up to nearly 500 items" data-articleId="413288841" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/nordic%20waffles%20in%20pebbles%20and%20bam%20bam%20and%20al%20pastor%20varieties_1560872026808.jpg_7413710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/nordic%20waffles%20in%20pebbles%20and%20bam%20bam%20and%20al%20pastor%20varieties_1560872026808.jpg_7413710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/nordic%20waffles%20in%20pebbles%20and%20bam%20bam%20and%20al%20pastor%20varieties_1560872026808.jpg_7413710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/nordic%20waffles%20in%20pebbles%20and%20bam%20bam%20and%20al%20pastor%20varieties_1560872026808.jpg_7413710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/nordic%20waffles%20in%20pebbles%20and%20bam%20bam%20and%20al%20pastor%20varieties_1560872026808.jpg_7413710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nordic Waffles in Pebbles &amp; Bam Bam and Al Pastor varieties at&nbsp;Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, southwest section.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Minnesota State Fair adds 31 new foods, menu up to nearly 500 items</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 07:19AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 02:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Rejoice, Minnesota, the official list of the new foods coming to the State Fair has arrived!</p><p>This year the Great Minnesota Get-Together has added 31 new culinary adventures to bring the total of items available to nearly 500 foods. </p><p>In order to get through the Fair's whole menu, one would - and this is back of the napkin math here - have to eat 500 different items in 12 days. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mpca-pauses-draft-permits-for-line-3-pipeline-waiting-for-new-environmental-impact-statement" title="MPCA pauses draft permits for Line 3 pipeline, waiting for new environmental impact statement" data-articleId="413343098" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2018/11/19/enbridge%20line%203%20pipeline_1542654838163.jpg_6417233_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The latest map for the proposed replacement for the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline. (Photo credit: Enbridge Energy)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>MPCA pauses draft permits for Line 3 pipeline, waiting for new environmental impact statement</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 01:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the State Department of Natural Resources said Tuesday they will not release draft permits for Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota until a better environmental impact statement is approved, as ordered by the court. </p><p>Earlier this month, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the environmental impact statement for the Line 3 pipeline project, which would replace the existing one built in 1968, was inadequate because it did not address the possibility of an oil spill into the Lake Superior watershed. The decision reversed the one made by state utility regulators. </p><p>In a joint statement, both agencies said they will not take final action on the pending license and permit applications until the Public Utilities Commission addresses the deficiency in the environmental impact statement identified by the court. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rare-tadpoles-bred-at-the-como-zoo-to-be-released-in-wyoming"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Como Zoo sent nearly 3,300 tadpoles they bred to Wyoming to be released into the wild. " title="Wyoming tadpoles.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rare tadpoles, bred at Como Zoo, to be released in Wyoming</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/group-reportedly-falls-ill-at-dominican-republic-resort-during-teens-senior-trip"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Triathlon competitors pass under palm trees in this 2003 file photo, alongside a file image of an emergency department sign. Walz criticizes DFL official for 'murder boat' remark</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/klobuchar-outlines-list-of-actions-for-first-100-days-as-president" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/02/16/kl_1550338394590_6780252_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Klobuchar outlines list of actions for first 100 days as president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-give-turtles-a-brake-dnr-asks-drivers-to-watch-out-for-crossing-turtles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/08/turtle-shell-smashed_1560022380674_7367123_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Wildlife&#x20;Rehabilitation&#x20;Center&#x20;of&#x20;Minnesota&#x2f;Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Give turtles a brake': DNR asks drivers to watch out for crossing turtles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/rare-tadpoles-bred-at-the-como-zoo-to-be-released-in-wyoming" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/18/Wyoming%20tadpoles_1560883023271.jpg_7414509_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Como&#x20;Zoo&#x20;sent&#x20;nearly&#x20;3&#x2c;300&#x20;tadpoles&#x20;they&#x20;bred&#x20;to&#x20;Wyoming&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;released&#x20;into&#x20;the&#x20;wild&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare tadpoles, bred at Como Zoo, to be released in Wyoming</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/group-reportedly-falls-ill-at-dominican-republic-resort-during-teens-senior-trip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/18/Side%20by%20side%20GETTY_1560883371559.jpg_7414333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Triathlon&#x20;competitors&#x20;pass&#x20;under&#x20;palm&#x20;trees&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;2003&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;an&#x20;emergency&#x20;department&#x20;sign&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Donald&#x20;Miralle&#x20;and&#x20;Jack&#x20;Taylor&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Group reportedly falls ill at Dominican Republic resort during teens' senior trip</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 