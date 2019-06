- Police in Paynesville, Minnesota are asking for the public's help in locating a man who has been missing since May 23.

The Paynesville Police Department said Steven Row, 50, was last seen leaving his house in his blue work truck, a 2005 Chevrolet 2500HD with license plate MAE592.

Police believe Rowe had been searching information on suicide.

Rowe is currently entered as a missing person. He also has a warrant out for his arrest on a first-degree criminal sexual conduct charge.