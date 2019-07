- The state of Minnesota is preparing to take action against CenturyLink for failing to respond to requests to locate utility lines.

The delays began in April when CenturyLink changed the vendor it uses to locate utility lines.

According to Gopher State One Call, the number you call before you dig, CenturyLink failed to show up for more than 70,000 appointments in April alone.

The company is currently looking at fines exceeding $787,000.

The Office of Pipeline Safety is currently investigating those delays.