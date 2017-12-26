Excessive video gaming will be recognized as mental health disorder by the World Health Organization

- A lot of people would say this was a long time coming.



'Excessive video gaming' is about to be named a mental disorder by the World Health Organization.



This means that health care workers and doctors will be able to diagnose someone with the condition.

So, when exactly does gaming become hazardous to your health?



Doctors say when it causes 'impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning.'

