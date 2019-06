- A former middle school principal in Lakeville, Minnesota was sentenced Monday to eight and a half years in prison for five separate cases of stalking, burglarly and identity theft dating from 2013 to 2018.

Former Century Middle School principal Chris Endicott 51, of Apple Valley previously pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking, two counts of burglary, and one count of identity theft.

An investigation into Endicott began in January 2018 after the Apple Valley Police Department got a tip about unauthorized access of a computer in Independent School District 196, which he had previously worked for. In the course of their investigators, police found personal and financial information for a number of people, including school employees and their family members, on Endicott’s electronic devices. He also allegedly made purchases using their credit card information.

Endicott is also accused of breaking into two homes and stalking an Apple Valley police detective who was investigating the hacking allegations against him.

In addition to prison time, Endicott must also pay nearly $20,000 in restitution.