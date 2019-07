- Violent crime fell by 6.7 percent in 2018 as compared to 2017, according to a study by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Monday, the BCA released the 2018 Uniform Crime Report, which is a compilation of crime data submitted by local law enforcement agencies. The 2018 report showed a drop in most violent crimes, with two exceptions being rape and human trafficking, which both saw a slight increase.

Murder, robbery and aggravated assault saw a year-to-year drop.

Additionally, property crimes also fell around 8.9 percent according to the report.

Burglaries and larcenies saw a sizable drop, while arsons reached their lowest level since the state began tracking arson crimes.