Houston montage: A look back at the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

- Fox 11 reporter Bill Melugin and photographer Julio Duran were sent to Houston this past week to cover the aftermath aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The video is a compilation of what they witnessed over the five days.

On Tuesday, they arrived to a severely flooded subdivision in northeast Houston, where they witnessed numerous water rescues with the help of the US Coast Guard, and the US Army.

On Wednesday, they were sent to a levee that was at risk of breaching, an intersection and business plaza that was underwater, and the Houston Police Department Union building where officers from all across the state were staging to assist.

On Thursday, they spoke with the Vice President of the police union, who read letters of support from young children and showed a folded flag that would be delivered to the family of fallen HPD officer Steve Perez, who tragically drowned in his squad car while working Harvey's aftermath.

Later that day, they arrived to a flooded highway where a big rig had sunk, blocking traffic as the road continued to flood while the sun went down.

On Friday, they witnessed athletes from the University of Houston deliver supplies to needy families at a local church.