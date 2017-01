VIDEO: New Gophers Football head coach PJ Fleck arrives in Minnesota Home VIDEO: New Gophers Football head coach PJ Fleck arrives in Minnesota Gophers Football new head coach, PJ Fleck arrived in Minnesota Friday. He spoke with Fox 9's Hobie Artigue shortly after he landed.

Fleck will be introduced at the University of Minnesota at 3 p.m. Friday. He also plans to do a Facebook live type of meeting with his players.