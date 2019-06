- The Waite Park Police Department and the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force announced Monday they arrested two people in connection with a prostitution ring.

Randy Wittner, 49, of St. Cloud and his girlfriend, Sufeng Jiang, 48, of St. Cloud, are each charged with two felonies related to the promotion of prostitution.

The charges allege Jiang and Wittner held a woman against her will in their trailer in St. Cloud and also forced her to perform sex acts at Oriental Massage in Waite Park for up to 12 hours a day.

In mid-June, investigators monitored the business for several days and interviewed several men having just left the building who admitted to paying for sex acts.

On June 21, investigators entered the building to perform an inspection. It was then they encountered the woman who said she was working there against her will.

Initially, the woman said she was afraid to talk to investigators fearing retaliation from Jiang.

Eventually, the woman told investigators she had come to Minnesota from Boston and had to give half of the money she earned at Oriental Massage to Jiang. She also said Jiang and Wittner were forcing her to live in their trailer against her will.