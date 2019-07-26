< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. The Minnesota Department of Health says there have now been four cases of severe lung injury in teens and young adults in the Twin Cities metro potentially related to vaping. The symptoms in the cases resulted in hospitalizations lasting multiple weeks, with some patients being admitted to the intensive care unit. </p><p>The patients exhibited symptoms including shortness of breath, fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea, according to MDH. Some patients also reported headaches, dizziness and chest pain. </p><p>Health officials said they are “deeply concerned” about the cases and say they can be difficult to diagnose because the symptoms can mimic a common infection. </p><p>MDH is asking health care providers to be on alert for similar cases of severe lung injury and to report them. Clinicians are advised to ask patients to present pulmonary symptoms about tobacco and marijuana use, particularly vaping. </p><p>The U.S. Surgeon General has called teen e-cigarette use <a href="https://www.hhs.gov/about/news/2018/12/18/surgeon-general-releases-advisory-e-cigarette-epidemic-among-youth.html">an epidemic</a>. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New cat vaccine could help relieve humans' allergic reactions to them</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 09:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There's new hope for people who want to be cat lovers but find themselves sneezing around felines.</p><p>A study set to be published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology says scientists in Zurich, Switzerland have developed a vaccine that is given to cats to aid in relieving allergies in humans.</p><p>The vaccine is said to reduce the amount of harmful proteins found in cat fur and dander, which generally trigger a reactive rush of histamines in humans.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/plant-based-burgers-are-hot-but-are-they-healthier-" title="Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?" data-articleId="422839729" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Plant_based_burgers_0_7580980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Plant based burgers" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Plant-based burgers are hot, but are they healthier?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Beth Galvin</span>, <span class="author">FOX Medical Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 03:44PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 08 2019 12:32PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>At 21, University of Georgia junior and budding journalist Gabriela Miranda is a self-described carnivore.</p><p>"I love meat," Miranda says. "I'm from Puerto Rico, so we eat a lot of meat, a lot of pork."</p><p>Interning this summer with the FOX 5 I-Team, Miranda was willing to give plant-based burgers a try, but she smiled when she picked up a ground beef burger with cheese from a local burger joint.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/2019-xtreme-eating-list-recognizes-unhealthiest-dishes-at-chain-restaurants" title="2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants" data-articleId="422017853" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/topGolf_injectableDonutHoles_square_1564866446736_7570851_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CSPI / Topgolf" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Xtreme Eating list recognizes unhealthiest dishes at chain restaurants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 04:07PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 03 2019 04:10PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX NEWS - These foods are extreme…ly out of touch with recent studies of what people should be eating. The 2019 "winners" of the annual Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) Xtreme Eating list are in — and they may convince you to opt for a salad tonight. CSPI, founded in 1971, is a science-based consumer advocacy group that promotes healthy eating. Each year, the organization ranks restaurant dishes with some of the highest caloric, saturated fat and/or added sugar values in the industry. The 2019 round-up features dishes from a few old favorites, like Cheesecake Factory and Chili’s, which routinely show up on the annual reports, along with some newcomers like Maggiano’s and Topgolf. Sonic kicks off the list with its large Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake. The 1,720-calorie bomb, with 48 grams of saturated fat and an estimated 62 grams of added sugar, was dubbed the “Disaster Shake” by CSPI. Next on the list is Cracker Barrel’s 1,530-calorie Country Boy Breakfast, which features three eggs, fried apples, hash browns, sirloin steak, country ham (or pork chops) and biscuits with jam and gravy — and comes loaded with around 4,730 mg of sodium. According to the Food and Drug Administration, an adult should limit their daily sodium intake to less than 2,300 milligrams a day. The only item that bested Cracker Barrel, in terms of sodium, was the Jimmy John’s 16-inch Giant Gargantuan sandwich. The five-meat, 2,190 behemoth has 7,720 mg of sodium, or nearly three-and-a-half times more than is recommended, daily, for an adult. Apparently, 2019 was a big year for five-meat foods, as Chili’s also made the XTreme Eating List with its 2,020-calorie Boss Burger, stacked with smoked brisket, rib meat, sausage, bacon and a hamburger patty. The item also boasts 3,900 mg of sodium. After you’ve had your dessert – and breakfast and lunch – the list moves on to dinner with Italian chain Maggiano’s Today & Tomorrow Pastas that all clock in at about 1,500 calories with 40-plus grams of saturated fat. Topgolf, Dave & Busters and Cheesecake Factory also landed on the list for their sweet fare. The Injectable Donut Holes from Topgolf, a driving range and sports bar chain, made the list for having nearly 100 grams of added sugar. However, there is a strong chance you’re sharing the 24 holes (and 1,970 total calories) with friends. Cheesecake Factory was featured for its Cinnamon Roll Pancakes, which are offered at brunch — likely with a side serving of a midday sugar crash. The 2,040-calorie stack packs a whopping 51 grams of saturated fat and, after adding the rich icing and butter-infused syrup, about 137 grams of added sugar. Dave & Busters completes this year's roundup with their Chicken & Waffles Sliders, which are served with tater tots — and 2,340 calories and 3,420 mg of sodium, as well as 38 grams of saturated fat and 98 grams of added sugar. The CPSI also noted that all eight items each boasted between 1,500 and 2,300 calories, "and at least a day’s worth of sugar, salt or saturated fat." Along with the nutritional facts of the eight fast-casual dining options, the organization also cited statistics confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show two out of three American adults are overweight or obese. 