14 2019 09:48PM src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/17/C50CAE69-EF22-44FC-AB90-F1C3B1DB7463.mxf_00.00.11.05_1547767820459_6641099_ver1.0_640_360.png" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/17/C50CAE69-EF22-44FC-AB90-F1C3B1DB7463.mxf_00.00.11.05_1547767820459_6641099_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="photo"> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-394964137-384211870" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <img src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/01/17/C50CAE69-EF22-44FC-AB90-F1C3B1DB7463.mxf_00.00.11.05_1547767820459_6641099_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="photo"> <figcaption></figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-394964137" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9)</strong> - If you've made it through the winter months so far flu-free, the Minnesota Department of Health says don't let your guard down.</p><p>“Influenza is very hard to predict, anyone who tries to predict it, don’t trust them,” said Dr. Frank Rhame of Allina Health.</p><p>While cases have been down this year compared to last year, Dr. Rhame says the flu may just be getting started.</p><p>“It’s gradually ramped up, but it’s not peaked yet – it may be just peaking, but you never can tell what influenza will do,” said Dr. Rhame.</p><p>He says he’s seen plenty of sick patients come through his office recently.</p><p>“People have what starts as a cold, but then they have 103 fever and they feel like a ton of bricks hit them and that’s influenza,” he said.</p><p>That reflects in new numbers out Thursday from the Minnesota Department of Health. Their weekly flu report shows there is still widespread activity in all parts of the state. Hospitalizations are just over 1,400 people and so far 39 people have died – eight this week alone.</p><p>“It’s still pretty bad out there,” said Karen Martin, a senior epidemiologist at the Minnesota Department of Health.</p><p>Martin says things are definitely better than last year’s historic flu season, but they take all cases seriously.</p><p>“We are not seeing the same number of hospitalizations or same number of deaths, but even a milder influenza season is still severe,” said Martin.</p><p>Health experts point out Minnesota most likely hasn’t seen the peak yet, so those numbers could change. More Health Stories JOHNSON, AP Medical Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 02:29PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the first immunotherapy drug for breast cancer.</p><p>Swiss drugmaker Roche's Tecentriq was OK'd Friday for treating advanced triple-negative breast cancer, which accounts for about 15 percent of cases. It's to be given with chemotherapy, the standard treatment.</p><p>Mount Sinai breast cancer specialist Dr. Amy Tiersten in New York called it "tremendously exciting news."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/chef-boyardee-recalls-nearly-3-000-pounds-of-microwaveable-meals-due-to-misbranding" title="Chef Boyardee recalls nearly 3,000 pounds of microwaveable meals due to misbranding" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/12/Chef%20Boyardee%20-%20RECALL_1552418801404.png_6883228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/12/Chef%20Boyardee%20-%20RECALL_1552418801404.png_6883228_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Chef Boyardee recalls nearly 3,000 pounds of microwaveable meals due to misbranding"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/12/Chef%20Boyardee%20-%20RECALL_1552418801404.png_6883228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/03/12/Chef%20Boyardee%20-%20RECALL_1552418801404.png_6883228_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Chef Boyardee recalls nearly 3,000 pounds of microwaveable meals due to misbranding"> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chef Boyardee recalls nearly 3,000 pounds of microwaveable meals due to misbranding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 02:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 12 2019 02:28PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Conagra Brands, Inc., the parent company of the Chef Boyardee brand, is recalling 2,871 pounds of chicken and rice products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Tuesday. </p><p>The USDA says the products are labeled as chicken and rice products but contain beef ravioli products. Featured Videos Most Recent Gophers battle, beat Penn State 77-72 in OT

Flu season has yet to peak in Minnesota 