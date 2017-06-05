Minnesota measles outbreak up to 75 cases

- The number of measles cases in Minnesota has now risen to 75, but the disease has not spread to any new counties, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

All but six cases involve patients who were unvaccinated, with 63 cases affecting Somali Minnesotans. Seventy-two of patients are children.

The majority of the cases are in Hennepin County, but cases have been reported in Ramsey, Crow Wing and Le Sueur counties.

Measles causes a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a large rash. It is highly contagious and can spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes or by direct contact. Health department officials say the best protection against the virus is getting vaccinated.