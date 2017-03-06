Teens & Vaping: health effects and more

Posted:Mar 06 2017 02:01PM CST

Updated:Mar 06 2017 02:01PM CST

(KMSP) - Alix Kendall sits down to talk about teens and vaping with Dr. Andrew Stiehm, a pulmonologist from United Lung and Sleep Clinic, and Giovan Jenkins 9th Grade Dean at Washburn High School in Minneapolis.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in – includes advertiser stories