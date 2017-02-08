Norovirus outbreak closes part of Minnehaha Academy

- The Minnehaha Academy Upper School will be closed for the rest of the week due to an apparent outbreak of the norovirus. The school says it plans to reopen on Monday.

The school says more than 90 students and staff called in sick on Wednesday. The Minnesota Department of Health confirmed to the school that their symptoms are consistent with the norovirus. Minnehaha Academy posted on their website that they are closing the school as a precaution to keep the virus from spreading further.

The school says it is bringing in an industrial cleaning service to thoroughly clean and sanitize the Upper School building.

Norovirus is a highly contagious infection that can cause sudden and severe vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is commonly spread through contaminated food, water or surfaces and through close contact with an infected person.

While the school is closed, Upper School students will continue their studies online, Minnehaha Academy says.

The Lower and Middle School will remain open.