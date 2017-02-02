Influenza now widespread in Minnesota, MDH says

- Influenza is now widespread in Minnesota, according to the latest report from the Minnesota Department of Health.

There were 18 new outbreaks of the flu in schools last week, a jump from only nine new outbreaks the week before. 134 people were also hospitalized for the flu last week, compared to 88 the week before.

No deaths from the flu have been reported yet this year.

As flu season continues in Minnesota, hospitals and clinics are ramping up visitor restrictions to protect patients and staff. Last week, Allina Health announced it is restricting visitors at all its hospitals and clinics and is asking children under the age of five and anyone who is sick not to visit patients at this time.



