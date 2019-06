Thursday night, Minneapolis will host what is quite possible the most important tour of the year.

That's right, the annual Cats of the Wedge Tour begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Mueller Park.

If you are confused about what exactly happens on this tour, a moment please. Yes, you walk around the Wedge neighborhood and see all the cats that live there. That's it. Sometimes that cats come out to say hi and sometimes they behave like cats and pretend you're not there.