<header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409312649" data-article-version="1.0">Jumping around at the Big Bounce America</h1> </header> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:57AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409312649"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:54AM CDT<span></p> </div> 28 2019 08:54AM <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:57AM CDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409312649"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 08:54AM CDT<span></p> </div> </div> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409312649-409312280" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. LOUIS PARK, Minn. <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Shayne Wells Stories</h3> </header> data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/The_Bell_Museum_goes_over_the_Moon_0_7310506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/The_Bell_Museum_goes_over_the_Moon_0_7310506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/The_Bell_Museum_goes_over_the_Moon_0_7310506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/The_Bell_Museum_goes_over_the_Moon_0_7310506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/24/The_Bell_Museum_goes_over_the_Moon_0_7310506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Bell Museum's latest installation is a replica of the Moon." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The Moon comes to the Bell Museum</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 08:36AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 09:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A massive eye-catching art installation is now hovering inside the Bell Museum. “Museum of the Moon,” by UK artist Luke Jerram, is part of the Bell’s yearlong commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.</p><p>And though the moon replica is inside the museum, those who simply drive by can scope it out through the Bell's large glass windows. ‘Museum of the Moon’ has been traveling the world drawing crowds in Iceland, China, Australia and Europe and it will be at the Bell Museum until June 9th.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/all-aboard-the-paddletap-on-lake-minnetonka" title="All aboard the Paddletap on Lake Minnetonka" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Paddle_boating_on_Lake_Minnetonka_0_7305203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Paddle_boating_on_Lake_Minnetonka_0_7305203_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Paddle_boating_on_Lake_Minnetonka_0_7305203_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Paddle_boating_on_Lake_Minnetonka_0_7305203_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/23/Paddle_boating_on_Lake_Minnetonka_0_7305203_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Paddletap offers a unique way to cruise Lake Minnetonka" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>All aboard the Paddletap on Lake Minnetonka</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 08:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shayne Wells heads out to experience the Paddletap on Lake Minnetonka.</p><p>The Paddletap, which is part bike, part boat, and a whole lot of fun, is open now on Lake Minnetonka and and White Bear Lake. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/llama-trek-comes-to-the-minnesota-zoo" title="Llama Trek comes to the Minnesota Zoo" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Llamas_come_to_the_Minnesota_Zoo_0_7301388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Llamas_come_to_the_Minnesota_Zoo_0_7301388_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Llamas_come_to_the_Minnesota_Zoo_0_7301388_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Llamas_come_to_the_Minnesota_Zoo_0_7301388_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/22/Llamas_come_to_the_Minnesota_Zoo_0_7301388_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Llama track opens Saturday May 25th at the Minnesota Zoo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Llama Trek comes to the Minnesota Zoo</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 08:30AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 09:06AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shayne Wells heads out to the Minnesota Zoo where the llamas have arrived. </p><p>The Llama Trek opens Saturday and runs through Labor Day. </p><p>Visitors can wonder among the free-roaming llamas along with other South American animals guniea pigs and rheas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1868_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1868"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/MnDOT%20Henderson%20Hwy%2093%20flooding_1559051229533.jpg_7318194_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Transportation&#x20;has&#x20;closed&#x20;Minnesota&#x20;Highway&#x20;93&#x20;near&#x20;Henderson&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;MnDOT&#x20;District&#x20;7&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Flooding closes Hwy. 93, Hwy. 19 near Henderson, Minn. again</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/shayne-wells/jumping-around-at-the-big-bounce-america" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/28/Jumping_around_at_the_Big_Bounce_America_0_7318271_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jumping around at the Big Bounce America</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/demolition-of-bde-maka-ska-pavilion-to-begin-tuesday" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/17/TZ-C-VO-%20LOLA%20ON%20THE%20LAKE%20FIRE_00.00.20.09_1558126081059.png_7284011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Demolition of Bde Maka Ska pavilion to begin Tuesday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/missing-teen-last-seen-sunday-in-becker-minn" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/61218646_10212199480656878_7445326765393707008_n_1559015364536_7317199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/61218646_10212199480656878_7445326765393707008_n_1559015364536_7317199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/61218646_10212199480656878_7445326765393707008_n_1559015364536_7317199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/61218646_10212199480656878_7445326765393707008_n_1559015364536_7317199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/61218646_10212199480656878_7445326765393707008_n_1559015364536_7317199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x20;Big&#x20;Lake&#x20;Police" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Found: Teen last seen Sunday in Becker, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-day-rain-puts-further-strain-on-minnesota-farmers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox9.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kmsp/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/05/27/10-P-MEMORIAL%20DAY%20RAIN_00.00.04.01_1559014659570.png_7317575_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial Day rain puts further strain on Minnesota farmers</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox9.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3619_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3619"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409162_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_3619_MOD-AD-KMSP_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/good_day/shayne_wells', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/good_day/shayne_wells', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/good_day/shayne_wells', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/good_day/shayne_wells', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/kmsp/good_day/shayne_wells', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409312649'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"></div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end 