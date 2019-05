- The world's largest bounce house is making a stop in the Twin Cities this weekend.

The 10,000 foot spectacle is called “The Big Bounce America” and it looks like it came straight from the board game, Candy Land.

It'll be pumped up at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park from Friday May 31 to June 2. Tickets are available for all age groups, from toddlers to adults and range from $16-30.