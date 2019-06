Classic cars and the caves that store them will be on display at the Cars and Caves event in Chanhassen June 29 Classic cars and the caves that store them will be on display at the Cars and Caves event in Chanhassen June 29

- Shayne wells heads down to Chanhassen to see what the sweet rides and the tricked out garages that will be on disply this Saturday at the "Cars and Caves" event.

The event takes place at the Chanhassen Autoplex Saturday June 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.