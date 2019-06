La Doña Cervecería is hosting a Women's World Cup Street Fair sunday June 16 La Doña Cervecería is hosting a Women's World Cup Street Fair sunday June 16

- The FIFA Women’s World Cup is underway and Fox 9's Shayne Wells found a unique place to watch the games.

La Doña Cervecería in Minneapolis’ Harris Neighborhood will be showing all the matches. And if you feel like you want to be a part of the action, the La Doña has its own turf field perfect for three-on-three matches.

If kicking back and enjoying a beer while you watch the game is more your speed, you can test out authentic beers inspired by both Latin America and Minnesota.

La Doña is hosting a party on Sunday, June 16. The Women’s World Cup Street Fair begins at 11 in the morning with the USA vs. Chile game and runs through 5 p.m. There will be pick-up games, food trucks, craft beer and cocktails plus live music.