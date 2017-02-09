Valentine's Day gift ideas Ross Sveback Valentine's Day gift ideas The shopping days until Valentine's Day are running out. Luckily, lifestyle expert Ross Sveback has thought up some out-of-the-box Valentine's Day gift ideas for your sweetheart.

Below is a list of the items featured on his segment on Fox 9:

Kigurumi - who says you need fancy pajamas to woo your loved one, when a animal-inspired onesie is more fun - and you both can be warm too!

http://kigurumi-shop.com/

Malin & Goetz Candles - perfume is nice, yet these unique candles are appealing to men and women alike!

They come in scents such as tobacco, vetiver, cannibis, mojito, otto, and neroli

https://www.malinandgoetz.com/

Plush Pumpkin Hearts & Flowers Collection - handmade keepsake to remind them their heart is yours. Handmade in Minnesota - free shipping using code FREESHIP

https://www.plushpumpkin.com/collections/heart-collections

Bacon - nature's candy

Chocolate Covered Bacon

Bacon Jam

Bloody Mary Bacon

https://pigofthemonth.com/

Heart Cocotte in Pink or Red by Le Creuset - the cook or baker in your life will use this and remember your love for them.

http://www.lecreuset.com/

Roseshire Legacy - the world's first 10-dozen rose display, delivered nationwide

https://www.roseshire.com/

Romance Retreat at W Foshay in Mpls - because she doesn't want to cook, make the bed or lift a finger.

2 options – either Wow Suite ($3,000) or Extreme Wow Suite ($3,500)

Available from February 4 – 25, 2017 based on suite availability

We’ll handle all the details for you from bold florals to candles, dinner paired with wine, massages and a movie (guest will be contacted 3 days prior to arrival to confirm timeline and choose dinner details off Manny’s Steakhouse dinner menu! Couples massage time guest choice either before cocktails/dinner or after) – dinner is restricted to 3 sides and one dinner steak per person along with 1 bottle of paired wine and mindblowing dessert!

http://www.wminneapolishotel.com/