RECIPE: Healthy summer road trip snacks

- A summer road trip doesn't mean you have to eat only junk food. Registered dietitian Christina Meyer-Jax shares some ideas for healthy road trip snacks and meals.

Tropical Sunrise Smoothie

Ingredients of Mango Smoothie:

1/2 cup Premier Protein Bananas & Cream Shake

2 frozen bananas

1 cup frozen mango

1 sliced orange

Ingredients of Berry Smoothie:

1/2 cup Premier Protein Bananas & Cream Shake

2 cups frozen mixed berries (strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, cherries)

1 frozen banana

Instructions

Place all mango smoothie ingredients into blender. Blend until smooth and pour into glass. Rinse blender container. Place berry ingredients into blender and blend until smooth. Pour berry layer on top of mango smoothie. Enjoy!

Cook's note: To save time, you could add all ingredients into one blender. Might not be as pretty in color, but still tastes great!

Honey Balsamic Dressing

Ingredients

2 Tbsp of honey (I like Buzz + Bloom’s Bold & Floral)

1 Tbsp of balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Whisk together until well incorporated. Can make a larger quantity, just keep ratio of ingredients the same.

Mason Jar Mix and Match Salads

Ingredients

Choose a dressing of choice. For pre-made, I like Salad Girl dressing, for easy dressing try the Homemade Honey Balsamic recipe above.

Vegetables/Fruit (liquid resistant type, holds up better): Add one or more of apples, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, diced celery, diced zucchini, diced or sliced cucumber, peppers, pear, carrots, whole grape, roasted corn, pineapple salsa, fermented veggies

Protein: Chicken, Turkey, Shrimp, Salmon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tempeh Crumbles, Edamame, Canned Beans, Chopped Nuts.

Greens: Spinach, Kale, Cabbage (try purple for color), Arugula

Instructions