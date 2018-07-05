RECIPE: Healthy summer road trip snacks
(KMSP) - A summer road trip doesn't mean you have to eat only junk food. Registered dietitian Christina Meyer-Jax shares some ideas for healthy road trip snacks and meals.
Tropical Sunrise Smoothie
Ingredients of Mango Smoothie:
1/2 cup Premier Protein Bananas & Cream Shake
2 frozen bananas
1 cup frozen mango
1 sliced orange
Ingredients of Berry Smoothie:
1/2 cup Premier Protein Bananas & Cream Shake
2 cups frozen mixed berries (strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, cherries)
1 frozen banana
Instructions
- Place all mango smoothie ingredients into blender.
- Blend until smooth and pour into glass.
- Rinse blender container.
- Place berry ingredients into blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour berry layer on top of mango smoothie. Enjoy!
Cook's note: To save time, you could add all ingredients into one blender. Might not be as pretty in color, but still tastes great!
Honey Balsamic Dressing
Ingredients
2 Tbsp of honey (I like Buzz + Bloom’s Bold & Floral)
1 Tbsp of balsamic vinegar
2 Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil
Pinch of salt
Instructions
- Whisk together until well incorporated.
- Can make a larger quantity, just keep ratio of ingredients the same.
Mason Jar Mix and Match Salads
Ingredients
Choose a dressing of choice. For pre-made, I like Salad Girl dressing, for easy dressing try the Homemade Honey Balsamic recipe above.
Vegetables/Fruit (liquid resistant type, holds up better): Add one or more of apples, artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, diced celery, diced zucchini, diced or sliced cucumber, peppers, pear, carrots, whole grape, roasted corn, pineapple salsa, fermented veggies
Protein: Chicken, Turkey, Shrimp, Salmon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tempeh Crumbles, Edamame, Canned Beans, Chopped Nuts.
Greens: Spinach, Kale, Cabbage (try purple for color), Arugula
Instructions
- Layer the ingredients (choose one or more from each category) in your Mason jar beginning with the liquid resident produce, followed by protein and then greens.
- Layering is extremely important because you do not want your greens to get soggy. Also, if you decide not to eat the salad out of a Mason jar, if you flip the jar over into a bowl, your greens will now be on the bottom and your protein and vegetables on top with the dressing dripping downwards. You can always add the dressing at time of consumption too. Just pack into the cooler.
- Obviously, you can add other combos as well, but this should get you started with lots of fun flavor.