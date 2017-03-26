National Nutrition Month Recipes Recipes National Nutrition Month Recipes Recipes from Sunday's segment on National Nutrition Month from Christina Meyer Jax.

- Cilantro Lime and Black Bean Rice

Ingredients



1 cup long grain white rice

1 (15oz) can S&W® 50% reduced sodium Black Beans (drained, rinsed)

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 Tablespoons chopped cilantro



Instructions



Combine the rice, chicken broth, salt and ground cumin in a large saucepan or skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cover with lid then reduce heat to medium-low. Let simmer 20 minutes. Add black beans and chili powder in last 5 minutes of simmering.



Remove from heat, but keep lid on. Let stand with lid on for 10 minutes. Remove lid and add in lime juice, zest and chopped cilantro. Fluff with a fork and serve warm!





Pinto Bean Banana Bread

Adapted recipe

Ingredients:

• 1 (15oz) can S&W® Pinto Beans (drained) - liquid reserved

• 1 cup brown sugar

• 2 eggs

• 2 large bananas, cut in chunks

• 2 cups all purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 1 teaspoon baking soda

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 cup chopped pecans or sliced almonds

Directions:

Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly spray a 9×5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; set aside. In food processor, combine beans and 1/4 cup reserved bean liquid; process 5 to 10 seconds or until coarsely mashed. Add sugar and eggs; pulse 3 or 4 times until blended. Add bananas; process until combined. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; pulse 5 or 6 times, just until blended, scraping sides of bowl as needed. Stir in pecans; spoon batter into pan. Bake 50 to 55 minutes until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes in pan. Remove from pan and cool completely, about 1 hour.

Serving Suggestion: For an extra protein boost, spread 1 tablespoon of lowfat peanut butter on slices.



Wonderful Halos Mandarin Spring Salad



Ingredients:

2-3 Wonderful Halos mandarins, peeled and separated

1 head of butter lettuce

½ cup sliced Wonderful Almonds

4 radishes

2-3 green onions, thinly sliced

½ cup feta cheese, crumbled



Lemon vinaigrette ingredients:

Juice from 1 lemon

⅓ cup olive oil

1 teaspoon cumin, ground

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon salt

A pinch of pepper



Method:

1. In a medium bowl mix, prepare ingredients for marinated shrimp. Mix the olive oil, cumin, garlic, and salt. Then add the shrimp and toss well. Cover with plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

2. Mix the ingredients for the lemon vinaigrette. Season to taste and set aside.

3. Tear the leaves off the butter lettuce leaving them whole. Wash them well and set aside to dry.

4. Slice the radishes in half then two more times to create small wedges. Set aside. Prepare the green onions and set aside. Cut the Wonderful Halos mandarin slices in half and set aside.

5. Take the butter lettuce leaves and place them in a bowl. Drizzle half of the lemon dressing over the leaves. Then sprinkle the sliced almonds over the leaves. Add the radishes, Wonderful Halos mandarins and green onions. Then add the feta cheese and remaining lemon dressing. Season to taste.



Tilapia Tacos

Ingredients:

2 Regal Springs Tilapia Loins

1 tbs. butter

3 tsp Minnesota Nice Spice Totally Taco Seasoning

2 tbs. cooking oil (canola, vegetable, or avocado oil work)

Directions:

1. Rinse Regal Springs Tilapia loins with water and pat dry with a paper towel.

2. Melt butter in a small bowl and brush loins on both sides. (Use

oil as a substitute)

3. Generously cover loins with spice blend, coating both sides.

4. Heat up 2 tbs. oil in a pan until extremely hot.

5. Place loins in hot oil and cook 4-5 minutes on each side.

6. Place on warm corn tortilla with desired additions (see ideas below).

Addition Ideas:

1. Sliced purple cabbage

2. Chopped cilantro

3. Sliced avocado

4. Spirit of the Farm: Curtido Central American Fermented Kraut

5. Queso Fresco

6. Sliced tomatoes

7. Grilled red peppers

8. Pickled jalapeno

