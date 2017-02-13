RECIPE: Orange Teriyaki Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry

Valentine's Day dinner often means a candlelit table for two. But this Orange Teriyaki Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry is perfect for the whole family.
Ingredients
2 Tbsp. corn starch
1/2 C. water
6 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 C. soy sauce
1/2 C. brown sugar
1/2 C. fresh squeezed orange juice
2 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger
1 1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/4 C. rice wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seed oil *divided
2 lb. thinly sliced beef, thinly sliced chicken, raw shrimp or combination of meats
8 C. stir fry vegetables (broccoli florets, pea pods, sliced carrots, sliced onion
etc...)
Cooked white rice
Instructions
1. In a large bowl whisk together the cornstarch and water until blended, then add
the garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, orange juice, ginger, salt, red pepper flakes
and rice wine vinegar.
2. Pour the sauce mixture into a large pot and over medium high heat bring the
orange teriyaki sauce to a simmer, whisking occasionally until thickened, about 6
to 8 minutes, reduce heat to low to keep warm.
3. Heat 1 to 2 teaspoons of toasted sesame seed oil to a wok or large skillet over
medium high heat and cook an individual serving of vegetables until tender crisp
about 8 minutes, stirring constantly, remove vegetables from pan.
4. Add another teaspoon of oil to the hot skillet and cook choice of meat for 4 to 6
minutes or until cooked through or for beef to desired taste, place vegetables
back into pan with meat, add desired amount of orange teriyaki sauce to meat
and vegetables and cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until ingredients are
coated well with sauce.
5. Repeat this process for each individual's vegetable and meat choice, serve stir
fry over hot rice.