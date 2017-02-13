RECIPE: Orange Teriyaki Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry Recipes RECIPE: Orange Teriyaki Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry Valentine's Day dinner often means a candlelit table for two. But this Orange Teriyaki Chicken and Vegetable Stir Fry is perfect for the whole family.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. corn starch

1/2 C. water

6 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 C. soy sauce

1/2 C. brown sugar

1/2 C. fresh squeezed orange juice

2 Tbsp. fresh grated ginger

1 1/2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. red pepper flakes

1/4 C. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. toasted sesame seed oil *divided

2 lb. thinly sliced beef, thinly sliced chicken, raw shrimp or combination of meats

8 C. stir fry vegetables (broccoli florets, pea pods, sliced carrots, sliced onion

etc...)

Cooked white rice

Instructions

1. In a large bowl whisk together the cornstarch and water until blended, then add

the garlic, soy sauce, brown sugar, orange juice, ginger, salt, red pepper flakes

and rice wine vinegar.

2. Pour the sauce mixture into a large pot and over medium high heat bring the

orange teriyaki sauce to a simmer, whisking occasionally until thickened, about 6

to 8 minutes, reduce heat to low to keep warm.

3. Heat 1 to 2 teaspoons of toasted sesame seed oil to a wok or large skillet over

medium high heat and cook an individual serving of vegetables until tender crisp

about 8 minutes, stirring constantly, remove vegetables from pan.

4. Add another teaspoon of oil to the hot skillet and cook choice of meat for 4 to 6

minutes or until cooked through or for beef to desired taste, place vegetables

back into pan with meat, add desired amount of orange teriyaki sauce to meat

and vegetables and cook an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until ingredients are

coated well with sauce.

5. Repeat this process for each individual's vegetable and meat choice, serve stir

fry over hot rice.