RECIPES: The Cooking Mom's favorite Super Bowl snacks Recipes RECIPES: The Cooking Mom's favorite Super Bowl snacks The Cooking Mom, Amy Hanten stopped by Fox 9 her favorite Super Bowl party snacks.

- BBQ Beef sandwiches

Ingredients:

4 to 5 pound boneless beef chuck roast

1 tablespoon garlic salt

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, sliced

1 bottle (16 ounces) BBQ sauce

1/2 cup ketchup

1 can (12 ounces) Coke

Buns

Extra BBQ sauce

Directions:

Season roast with garlic salt and pepper. Heat oil in a skillet. Brown roast for a few minutes on both sides. Throw the roast, the onions, 1 bottle of BBQ sauce, ketchup and the Coke in a slow cooker. Cook on low 8 to 10 hours. Shred beef with 2 forks. Serve on buns with extra BBQ sauce if you like.

Brat Bundles

Ingredients:

1 tube (8 ounce) refrigerated crescent rolls

4-5 smoked cheddar bratwurst or smoked regular brats or polish sausages

1 egg, beaten

Directions:

Separate the dough into four pieces, keeping triangles together, so that you have 4 big squares. Cut each square into one inch strips with a pizza cutter for a total of 32 pieces. Cut the brats into one inch pieces for a total of 32 pieces.

Roll the dough around each piece of bratwurst. Brush with egg wash. Place the bundles upright on a cookie sheet and bake in a preheated 425 degree oven for 12-15 minutes until golden. Great with spicy mustard for dipping.

Sausage and Cheese Chowder

Ingredients:

1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2 inch slices

4 cups frozen O’Brien or Southern style cubed hash brown potatoes, slightly thawed

1 tablespoon dried minced onion

1 can (14.5 ounces) French style green beans, drained

2 cans (10.75 ounces) cream of celery soup

Dash hot sauce

1 box (16 ounces) processed cheese, cut into cubes

3 to 4 cups milk

Splash of beer (We like beer in just about everything in Wisconsin!)

Shredded Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese

Chopped scallions

Directions:

Place the first 6 ingredients in a slow cooker. Next add 3 cups of milk and the processed cheese cubes. Cover the slow cooker and cook on low for 2 to 3 hours, stirring often. Add a splash (or more) of beer and more milk if needed. Stir well. Keep on warm setting until ready. Serve hot with shredded cheddar cheese and scallions on top. You can also make this on the stove if you don’t have a slow cooker.