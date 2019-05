A massive eye-catching art installation is now hovering inside the Bell Museum. “Museum of the Moon,” by UK artist Luke Jerram, is part of the Bell’s yearlong commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing.

And though the moon replica is inside the museum, those who simply drive by can scope it out through the Bell's large glass windows. ‘Museum of the Moon’ has been traveling the world drawing crowds in Iceland, China, Australia and Europe and it will be at the Bell Museum until June 9th.