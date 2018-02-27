IHOP offering pancakes with a purpose for National Pancake Day
(KMSP) - Tuesday, Feb. 27 is National Pancake Day.
On Tuesday, IHOP is offering customers a free short stack of pancakes and encouraging them to make a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals-- which includes Gillette Children's in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The offer is good from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
TODAY is #NATLPANCAKEDAY! From 7am – 7pm, you’ll have the chance to receive a free short stack of pancakes @ participating @IHOP locations & support our kids by making a donation. Retweet if you plan to enjoy pancakes with a purpose! https://t.co/fs2979u7zu @CMNHospitals pic.twitter.com/EMN2mBnXV4— Gillette Children's (@GilletteChildrn) February 27, 2018