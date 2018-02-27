IHOP offering pancakes with a purpose for National Pancake Day

Posted: Feb 27 2018 03:03PM CST

Video Posted: Feb 27 2018 03:08PM CST

Updated: Feb 27 2018 03:13PM CST

(KMSP) - Tuesday, Feb. 27 is National Pancake Day. 

On Tuesday, IHOP is offering customers a free short stack of pancakes and encouraging them to make a donation to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals-- which includes Gillette Children's in St. Paul, Minnesota. 

The offer is good from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. 

