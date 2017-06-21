Food trucks to take over Uptown this weekend

Posted: Jun 21 2017 03:04PM CDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 03:28PM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (KMSP) - More than 60 food trucks are taking over Uptown in Minneapolis this weekend for the Uptown Food Truck Festival. Fox 9 Morning Reporter M.A. Rosko sampled some of the good eats. 

