Skate outside in any weather on Maple Grove's ice skating trail [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Central Park Ice Skating Trail in Maple Grove, Minnesota. M.A. Rosko Skate outside in any weather on Maple Grove's ice skating trail Our winter temperatures have been a barometric rollercoaster, but there is one place in Minnesota where you can skate outside in practically any weather.

- Our winter temperatures have been a barometric rollercoaster, but there is one place in Minnesota where you can skate outside in practically any weather.

The Central Park Ice Skating Trail in Maple Grove is the first refrigerated, outdoor trail in Minnesota. Fox 9 morning reporter M.A. Rosko laced up her skates to give it a try.